Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 970 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $17,933,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

