Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.