Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

