Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 24.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 64,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 940,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.