Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

