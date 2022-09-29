NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3,367.0% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 430,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

