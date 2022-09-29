The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

