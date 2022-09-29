North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.58. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

