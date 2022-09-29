Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

