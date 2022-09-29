Beacon Financial Group Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 189,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 279,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 64,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 940,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $249.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.