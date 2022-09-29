Sycomore Asset Management Sells 26,525 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $249.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

