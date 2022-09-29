Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $249.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

