Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 362,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,396,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,088,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $204.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $198.79 and a one year high of $267.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

