Conning Inc. Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,021 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 3.3 %

ECL opened at $148.73 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.06.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.