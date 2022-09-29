Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Shares of GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.34 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

