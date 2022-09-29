Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $148.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

