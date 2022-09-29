Conning Inc. Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 17,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

