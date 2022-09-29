iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.