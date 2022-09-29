Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 20.3% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.0 %

DE stock opened at $345.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.73. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

