Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

GOOG stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.34 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,711,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

