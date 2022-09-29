Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $48,274,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 57.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after buying an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

