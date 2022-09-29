Flagship Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.6% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $362.35 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

