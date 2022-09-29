Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $46 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $46,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after buying an additional 767,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.