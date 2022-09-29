Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.24. The stock has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

