Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 107 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 44.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,186 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Target by 4.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 84,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $155.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a 200 day moving average of $180.35. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

