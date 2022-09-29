PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

