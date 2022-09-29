Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 176 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

