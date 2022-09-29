Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 30,548 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,548 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $186,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $362.35 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

