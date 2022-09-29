ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $225.83

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $225.83 and last traded at $226.16, with a volume of 10630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

