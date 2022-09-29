Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 7,150 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $43.05 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

