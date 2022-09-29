Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

