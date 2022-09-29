Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $499,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $222,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $488.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.47. The stock has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

