AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Trimmed by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.39. The company has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

