MAI Capital Management Purchases 17,853 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.16.

Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

Company Profile



Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

