Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,425 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ONEOK by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ONEOK by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Trading Up 3.8 %

OKE opened at $52.94 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

