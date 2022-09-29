Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,549 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 3.4 %

CVX stock opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.58. The firm has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.