Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases Shares of 1,000 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Articles

