Carlson Capital Management Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.39 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

