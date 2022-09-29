JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,030 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

