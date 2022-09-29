Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 13,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.6 %

XOM opened at $88.86 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

