Essex Savings Bank Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.