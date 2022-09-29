The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

