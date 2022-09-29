Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,008,377. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Trading Up 2.8 %

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

NASDAQ EA opened at $118.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

