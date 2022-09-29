Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Position Trimmed by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,601,112 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Susquehanna cut Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

