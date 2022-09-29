Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 416 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NET opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,806. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

