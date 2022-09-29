TCW Group Inc. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKEZ. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 107.9% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,952,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 53.7% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 163,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 57,030 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,444.9% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 612,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after buying an additional 588,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,356,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,251,000 after acquiring an additional 858,309 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKEZ opened at $76.20 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97.

