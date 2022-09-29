TCW Group Inc. Acquires 414,730 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,730 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $243,159,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $69,969,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE KMI opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.