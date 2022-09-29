TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.43.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

