Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Garmin were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.83. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.