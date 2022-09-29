Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $82.12

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.12 and last traded at $82.28, with a volume of 57740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,833,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

